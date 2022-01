First choice

We’ve time and again heard of famous characters in Bollywood movies having initially being offered to others actors that the ones who finally played them, or at least someone else being considered for the role in the initial stages if they weren’t officially offered the part. Well… it’s the same story in every film industry, including Hollywood. Today, we bring you nine iconic characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Batman, Terminator, Han Solo and others for which other Hollywood leading men were considered than the ones who eventually played them…