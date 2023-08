Banned Movies that are on OTT

While Gadar 2, OMG 2 and more movies are ruling at the box office, there are films that are shot but do not see the light of day for some reason. Some films are stopped mid-way, some films don't get a certificate and some movies are outright banned from being screened in theatres. Today, we will have a look at 10 such Indian movies that have faced a ban in theatres but you can watch them on various OTT platforms.