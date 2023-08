Top 10 Bollywood celebs, their odd jobs and first salaries before becoming rich and famous

Everyone begins somewhere, right? Before finding the right path, one has to work for various reasons. It could be to fill one's stomach or to keep from boredom. And that's what some of our Bollywood celebrities did before finding fame and getting rich by starring in movies. We are here with a list of 10 celebrities who did odd jobs before they became actors. From OMG 2 actors Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi to Jailer star Rajinikanth, Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan and more are on the list.