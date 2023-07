Aryan Khan

Star kids have the privilege to become an actor however there are some who ditched the silver spoon and chose to stay away from acting. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is not interested in becoming an actor like his father and sister Suhana Khan. He chose to become a writer, director, and entrepreneur. He is currently working on his debut web series titled Stardom. Apart from Aryan Khan here is a list of other star kids who said to build an acting career in Bollywood.