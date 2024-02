Image credit: Instagram

Nayanthara is a total stunner; check out her gorgeous pics

Nayanthara made her acting debut in the year 2003 with Manassinakkare wherein she played the role of Gauri. The actress has since then worked in not just Malayalam films, but also Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi movies. She has predominantly worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil cinema. Nayanthara has grown a lot in her career but she is ageing like a fine wine, we must say. Her graceful appearances on and off-screen still make fans skip a heartbeat. If you are feeling blue, here are some of her adorable and beautiful snaps...