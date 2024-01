Top 10 most controversial on-screen kisses in Bollywood: Karisma Kapoor-Aamir Khan shared a kiss in Raja Hindustani

These days kissing scenes or even getting caught kissing in public is not a big issue. These days it is pretty normal and is called PDA. However, there was an era, a time when kissing, be it in movies or in real life was frowned upon and often turned into a controversy. Let's have a look at the most controversial kisses in Bollywood. Well, you might remember Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere's kiss right? Let's have a look at a mix of controversial kisses in Bollywood. First up, we have Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan's kiss from Raja Hindustani. The kissing scene was shot for 3 days and was also trimmed short.