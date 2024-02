When Sonam Kapoor made some embarrassing statements

Sonam Kapoor is one chirpy actress who is known for her fashion statements and films. Though these days she has been keeping away from films, there was a time when Sonam Kapoor made headlines not just for her outfits or films but also for her statements. Sonam has said a lot of things in her interviews or otherwise. Sonam Kapoor shared on Koffee With Karan once If you’re not good looking, you are considered a good actor. She also accepted nepotism and said that it was her Karma to be born to famous parents.