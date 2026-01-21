Top 10 popular actors week 3: Naagin 7’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, who is leading the chart?

1/10





Priyanka Chahar Choudhary The actress is currently gaining love from the audience for her stint in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 7. She is leading the top-most popular actors on television this week.

Namik Paul The actor, who is currently seen in Naagin 7, has secured the second position in the most popular actors on the television chart. He was seen in Lag Ja Gale, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Ek Deewaana Tha, to name a few.

Rupali Ganguly The actress has been part of the StarPlus show, Anupamaa, for the past six years. Since then, she has been one of the most popular actresses in the television industry.

Samridhii Shukla The actress has been part of longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has secured the fourth position in most popular actor on television this week.

Smriti Irani The actress is currently seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. She has secured the fifth position.

Parth Samthaan Parth has been gaining all the love from the audience since he appeared in Seher – Hone Ko Hai. He secured sixth position as the most popular actor on television this week.

Rohit Purohit Rohit can be seen in a pivotal role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since then, he has been one of the most popular actors on television this week.

Ayesha Singh The actress, who gained huge fame with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is currently shining with her stint in Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki. She has secured eighth position in the most popular actors on television chart.

Sharad Kelkar The actor is one of the most popular actors on the television chart. He is currently seen in Tumm Se Tumm Tak.

