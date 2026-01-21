Top 10 popular actors week 3: Naagin 7’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, who is leading the chart?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
The actress is currently gaining love from the audience for her stint in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 7. She is leading the top-most popular actors on television this week.
Top 10 popular actors week 3: From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Rupali Ganguly, know the stars who are in the popular actors list. Read on.
The actor, who is currently seen in Naagin 7, has secured the second position in the most popular actors on the television chart. He was seen in Lag Ja Gale, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Ek Deewaana Tha, to name a few.
The actress has been part of the StarPlus show, Anupamaa, for the past six years. Since then, she has been one of the most popular actresses in the television industry.
The actress has been part of longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has secured the fourth position in most popular actor on television this week.
The actress is currently seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. She has secured the fifth position.
Parth has been gaining all the love from the audience since he appeared in Seher – Hone Ko Hai. He secured sixth position as the most popular actor on television this week.
Rohit can be seen in a pivotal role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since then, he has been one of the most popular actors on television this week.
The actress, who gained huge fame with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is currently shining with her stint in Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki. She has secured eighth position in the most popular actors on television chart.
The actor is one of the most popular actors on the television chart. He is currently seen in Tumm Se Tumm Tak.
The actress is the tenth most popular actor on television. She is seen in Naagin 7 and Laughter Chef season 3.
