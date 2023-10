Ramayana: Agastya Nanda turns down Ranbir Kapoor film, here's why

There are reports that Amitabh Bachchan's grandson who will be making his debut with The Archies, was approached to play Laxman. However, he had to turn down as he has the Zoya Akhtar film followed by Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis. He had date issues as well as, at this phase, when he is starting out, he is not quite keen to play the second fiddle to another actor and hence had to let go of the offer. We are looking forward to know who plays the Laxman to Ranbir Kapoor's Ram. As for Sita, South Indian actress Sai Pallavi has been appraoched for the role. Also Read - Tiger 3 leaked BTS has Katrina Kaif performing a deadly stunt; VIRAL picture excites fans