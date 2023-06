Will Prabhas hit RS 1000 crore club again with Adipurush?

The hype around Adipurush is elevated. Ever since the film was announced it has become one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film is a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana for the modern generation’s youth and kids to know about Indian culture. The makers have improvised and invested a lot of time in the VFX which has impressed the audience. The spectacular visual effects attract the attention of the viewers and the fans are eager to watch the film. The stellar star cast and mythological story are among the major factors to bring viewers to theaters. Well, it is awaited to see if Prabhas will pull off the same success ratio of Baahubali with Adipurush as well.