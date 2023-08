Jawan second trailer on its way?

As per the latest reports, makers of Shah Rukh Khan film are crafting second power-packed trailer to pique the excitement of fans around the film. It is being reported that the new trailer would be about 3 minutes long and may be released at an event held in Chennai. The release date of the trailer has not been confirmed yet. The movie releases on September 7.