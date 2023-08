Pakistani actor Moammar Rana receives backlash for calling Priyanka Chopra 'Bhayanak'

In a podcast with Nadir Ali, Pakistani actor Moammar Rana commented on Priyanka Chopra. He was asked who is 'Bhayanak' in the industry and he said that he was shocked to see Priyanka Chopra at an event. He said that he had a crush on her but it faded off after seeing her. The comment did not go down well with many and he was slammed on social media. Also Read - Jawan: Another power-packed trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film getting ready?