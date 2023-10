Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh reacts to cold war with co-star Aishwarya Sharma

Ayesha Singh has finally opened up about the cold war during an interview with Siddharth Kannan and said that they are different personalities and couldn't bond well on the sets. She shared that she is not much on Instagram and she is a different person. Ayesha also added that one cannot bond with everyone.