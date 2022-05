Tom Cruise back in Top Gun mode

Tom Cruise is all set to return to the big screens with a sequel 36 years in the making to the movie that well and truly skyrocketed him to the global super-stardom he enjoys today. Top Gun, which had released in 1986, was the first movie to go behind-the-scenes of the lives of Navy aviator pilots while make everything from aviator sunglasses to leather jackets to sports bikes cool. Embellished with one of the most iconic soundtracks of all time, Top Gun was the very definition of movie cool. Now Top Gun Maverick is all set to zoom into theatres worldwide on 27th May, and prior to that, we’ve got a few exclusive pics of Tom Cruise both in flight mode and promoting the film. Check them out below: