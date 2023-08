Ranbir Kapoor's comment on Alia's loud voice

In an interview with Vice, Alia Bhatt spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor does not like it when her voice goes above a certain decibel when she is angry. She said, 'I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like (it) when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it's not fair and it's important to be kind even when you are unhappy.' Even this wasn't taken well by netizens.