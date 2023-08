Allu Arjun wins Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise

Renowned actor Allu Arjun was honoured with the esteemed Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards, which were announced on Thursday. He received this esteemed recognition for his outstanding acting in the hit film Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun's captivating performance in the movie not only captivated viewers but also received high praise from critics, confirming his position as a versatile and accomplished actor.