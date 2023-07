Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; Aishwarya Sharma joins the final 8

Aishwarya Sharma made her place in the top eight of the show. Rohit Shetty is now shooting the second leg with the top eight contestants. Sheezan M Khan and Soundous Moufakir have been eliminated. The final eight are Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrra Banerjee, Arjit Taneja and Shiv Thakare. It seems Sheezan M Khan is still on the show.