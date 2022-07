Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The debate about Dayaben's return has been going on for a long time. Disha Vakani is not returning to the show anytime soon. The makers of TMKOC have also stopped the auditions if reports are anything to go by. Recently, Aishwarya Sakhuja opened up on testing for the role of Dayaben. However, she said she didn't think she would get the role. Moreover, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Manjiri aka Ami Trivedi also expressed her feelings saying had she been offered at all she would have gladly taken up Dayaben's role. However, right now, she is content with playing Manjiri.