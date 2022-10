Bigg Boss 16 contestant list

Well, till the time the premiere doesn’t happen Bigg Boss 16 is going to make news for the contestant list. A couple of promos of Bigg Boss 16 and a few teasers have been dropped on the channel’s Instagram handle. It is said that Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer are participants in the show. Other names that have cropped up are Gautam Vig, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and more. Though the repeat ones are going to be seniors inside the house. There are a lot of names that have cancelled or declined participation such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Shivin Narang and Karan Patel. On the other hand, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan are said to be participants as well. Also Read - TRP report week 38: Anupamaa reigns, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin follows; Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan's absence finally hits Imlie