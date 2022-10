TV News RECAP: Bigg Boss 16 lowdown

The Bigg Boss 16 episodes managed to amass enough viewership this time. From Gori getting slammed by Karan Johar to Gautam Vig being called fake. The episodes were quite shocking for the housemates. Archana was made the captain of the house. However, it was a punishment. The housemates nominated each other based on pairs. Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are nominated by the housemates. Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer have a huge fight over the same, but they patch up. On the other hand, Abdu was furious with PCC, Gautam and Sumbul. Elsewhere, Nimrit and Gautam had a huge fight over the captaincy and ration task. They patched things up again. The housemates are without a captain right now. Shalin and Tina have differences over a small task.