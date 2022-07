Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen's blame game

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage is in trouble again. Their relationship has yet again hit the choppy waters. They have been mudslinging each other in the public domain. While Rajeev allegedly took a dig at Charu for playing the victim card, the latter said that she was done washing the dirty linen in public and said that let time reveals everything. Charu's sister-in-law, Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen made news for her relationship with Lalit Modi. It was said that Sushmita has unfollowed Rajeev and that she has broken all ties with him. On the other hand, Rajeev dismissed these rumours. Now, there's buzz that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen may reconcile. Charu is still going by Charu Asopa Sen and is also back at Rajeev's place. Moreover, Rajeev hasn't removed his posts with Charu from his IG feed. Well, let's hope they work things out.