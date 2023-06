Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a boy

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been blessed with a son. The little one is now in the incubator. The child was born premature by a few days. She was expected to deliver in the first week of July. They are yet to bring him home. Fans have sent their best wishes to the couple. This is the first child of the much loved jodi.