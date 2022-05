Shraddha Arya got conned

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya had hired an interior designer for the renovations of her South home. However, she was in for a rude shock when she found the fitting missing, and a lot of things were broken when she went to check on the work. Shraddha revealed that she had paid him 95% already. Shraddha got back everything, and the interior designer also issued an apology. She later thanked her fans and everyone for the support. Shraddha said, “Lesson learnt: Never leave your work site unattended. My take away from the incident: In all these years of work in the industry, what I have really earned is the support of all my well wishers. Forever Grateful.