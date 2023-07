Top TV News Of The Week: Super Dancer 3 gets noticed

NCPCR sent a notice to Sony TV after people highlighted how a child was asked questions about parents that were inappropriate. The questions have been termed as sexually explicit. The makers have been asked to explain this.