June is here, the last couple of days of May went by in a jiffy! A lot continues to happen in the entertainment world, however. From fights, 'jealousies' to new TV shows' promo to clarification of statements and whatnot! As much drama you watch in daily soaps, there's much more drama in the TV industry, we it seems so. Let's have a look at the TV newsmakers of the week. Earlier this week, there were reports about Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh unfollowing each other on Instagram. They reportedly also deleted pictures with each other. On the other hand, when asked them both, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ladies refused to comment on the same.