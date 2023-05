Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment

In a shocking state of affairs, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has accused Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah of sexual harassment. She said that he misbehaved with her in 2019 when they were shooting in Singapore. He asked her to come to his hotel room and said he wanted to kiss her lips. She said he had made advances in the years she worked there. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal also said that they were mentally abusive as did not accommodate her small requests. Asit Kumarr Modi was denied all the charges of sexual harassment. She has now filed a FIR.