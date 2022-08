TOP TV News of the Week: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gets brutally trolled

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was brutally trolled the whole week for the content they showcased in the episodes. Netizens were happy with Pakhi constantly trying to woo Virat. The makers had released a promo in which Sai gets Pakhi arrested for the illegal pregnancy. Virat tries to reason with her saying that she is family. Netizens were quick to point out that he had arrested Sai without any fault. And now, recently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was trolled for the 3 Idiots styled delivery.