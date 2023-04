Shailesh Lodha files case on TMKOC maker Asit Kumarr Modi

Shailesh Lodha has sued Asit Kumarr Modi over the non-payment of dues for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The producer has refused to comment on the matter. The project head that they have told Lodha to come and sign a few papers so that they can process it. He said they have reminded them. The makers do not plan to sue him in counter action.