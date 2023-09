Bigg Boss 17 promo: Salman Khan reveals the concept of the show in 4 different avatars

Bigg Boss season 17 is all set to start soon. Recently, host Salman Khan released a promo of the reality show as he explained the concept in 4 different avatars. He said that this time not just Bigg Boss' eyes but also his heart, brains, and power will be seen in the show. Reportedly, this time the makers have approached the couples for the show. As per reports, there will be a fight between singles and couples.