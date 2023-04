TOP TV News of the week: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra call it quits

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have called it quits. It seems they had a fight that lasted over one week. The actress deleted all pics with Paras Chhabra on her Instagram. He said that he is puzzled and shocked on why she did the same. Paras said that they had such fights before. He said this looked like a PR activity from her. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra met on Bigg Boss 13.