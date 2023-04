Sharad Malhotra denies marital woes with Ripci Bhatia

A publication had reported that Sharad Malhotra and his wife Ripci Bhatia are having marital problems. It seems the issues cropped up due to their personalities. Both of them are quite passionate about work. The report said that they are now giving their marriage a second chance. It seems they were trying to make it work. Both Sharad Malhotra and his wife Ripci Bhatia denied the claims. They said that their marriage is strong as ever. Sharad Malhotra also said that he is very upset as the news caused immense mental stress to their families.