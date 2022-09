Image credit: Twitter

TOP TV News of the week: Bigg Boss 16 latest updates

Salman Khan is returning with the 16th season of Bigg Boss. There have been updates about the house, the premiere date and more about Bigg Boss 16 in the news of late. It is said that the house will have a greed corner where the contestants will get to meet their loved ones weekly. There will also be a live communication room wherein the contestants will have to answer the questions of the people from the outside world and also perform tasks. There has been an update on the premiere date. It is said that Bigg Boss 16 might go on-air on 8th October 2022. Also Read - DID Super Moms: Ankita Lokhande gets emotional after a contestant gives tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput; says, 'Woh ek dost bhi tha, sab kuch tha' [Watch]