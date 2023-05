Disha Parmar confirms Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 season three

Disha Parmar has said that the third season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is indeed happening. It seems they will start shoot in May or start of June. The story of Prachi and Raghav will be ended on a logical manner. Fans of Niti Taylor are upset with Ekta Kapoor on the same. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar to return with third season? Niti Taylor-Ranndeep Rai starrer to go off-air soon?