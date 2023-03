Abdu Rozik-MC Stan fight

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan are having some issues it seems. The rapper and the Tajikistani singer and influencer are a part of Mandali. Abdu Rozik claims that Stan is not picking up his calls as he misses him. There was an angle of Abdu wanting to collaborate with Stan which the latter rebuffed. But Abdu denied the reports. Later on, Abdu's team released a statement saying that Abdu was mistreated by MC Stan's team. Abdu wanted to attend MC Stan's concert and when he reached out to Stan's team, he was insulted. Abdu felt it might be a misunderstanding and went as a normal person but again MC Stan's team mistreated him. They even broke Abdu's car, the statement says. As per the buzz, Stan confessed to some mandali mates that Abdu refused to pose with his mother which upset him. Moreover, Abdu also unfollowed Stan which added to his anger. However, the statement claims that Abdu never followed him. MC Stan is yet to respond to all of this. Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, claimed that all is well and that no one can break the mandali.