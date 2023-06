Anupamaa big twists

Are we already in the second weekend of June?! Time is just flying by and so much is happening in and around us that it's honestly too much to keep up with. The industry never sleeps and there's much curiosity around the lives of TV stars. Every day, fans keep their eyes peeled for their favourite stars' Youtube channel or Instagram or news portals to learn a bit more about them. And so, here we are with some of the important newsmakers of the week from the TV world. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more have made news. Firstly, fans of MaAn, that is, Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly are happy about the MaAn reunion. On the other hand, they fear Malti Devi will separate them again. Elsewhere, there are reports about Maaya turning positive.