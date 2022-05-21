Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

This week, reports of Shailesh Lodha who plays Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah planning to quit the show surfaced. It shocked his fans and a lot of TMKOC fans. Shailesh has not reacted to the rumours but the producer of TMKOC did. Asit Modi said that he was not aware of the rumours of Shailesh’s exit. It has been said that Shailesh has not been shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the last one month. The latest updates on that front say that Shailesh will be hosting a show that gives a platform to budding poets. The show has been titled called Wah Bhai Wah. In other news about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mandar Chandwadkar’s death hoax surfaced. As soon as he got a Whatsapp forward about his new death, he came live on his Instagram and debunked the reports.