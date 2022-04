Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actress Mahira Sharma grabbed headlines earlier this week for walking out of an interview after she didn't like the question. The reporter started the video by talking about how people don't let others live and constantly judge and troll people based on their appearances. Now, Mahira Sharma has gained weighed as netizens have noticed. The reporter said that the same thing is happening with Mahira Sharma as well. However, Mahira didn't like the question and she walked out of the interview. Shehnaaz Gill's fans were quick to remind her that she was the one who would body shame Sana in Bigg Boss 13. Mahira also grabbed headlines when an Instagram glitch caused her picture to feature on BTS member RM's Instagram account. It sparked rumours of her collaboration with the boyband.