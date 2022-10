Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan courts controversies

Sajid Khan has been in the news throughout the week. Be it for undermining TV stars or for his past. Sona Mohapatra and Urfi Javed slammed him. But it was Sherlyn Chopra who was furious with Sajid being a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. She even slammed Salman Khan for not taking a stand against his selection. Sherlyn has sent notices to Salman Khan, Endemol and the Women's Comission. TV actress Kanishka Soni split the beans at her meeting wherein she recalled he asked her to show her stomach. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant supported Sajid saying that all the hate might lead him to commit suicide. Later she defended her stance saying that the crimes have not been proven yet. Delhi Commision of Women's chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and asked them to remove Sajid from the show. Fwice came to support Sajid saying that he has a right to earn his living having completed his punishment which is a ban on him put by Fwice.