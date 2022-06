Image credit: Instagram

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta,and Disha Parmar got a lot of flak. The makers have introduced some shocking twists in the show. Firstly, Meera Maa aka Kanupriya Pandit's behaviour was questioned by the fans. Meera is very sensible, but Meera protecting Ram's father's killers was really not cool. Elsewhere, Ram and Priya were separated due to Nandini aka Shubaavi Choksey and Shubham aka Manraj Singh. Shivina aka Sneha Namanandi also fell into their trap and sadly was killed. Priya takes the blame on Ishaan's behalf as he was the one to push her. Priya aka Disha Parmar took the blame on herself and went to jail. Later, she learns that she is pregnant. However, she lies to Ram that it is Krish's baby and not his. Ram gets shattered. In the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see a 5-year leap taking place. Reports state that the new entrant aka the child actress, Aarohi Sanvesha has already started shooting. In other news, Nakuul opened up on his chemistry with Disha Parmar. The actor praised Disha for being an easy-going person. Talking about their professional off-screen bond, the actor shared that they can openly and without any hesitation can give suggestions on how to approach and make the scene better. And they both don't have any competition between them as to who is the better performer in the scene or anything which really is a contributing factor to their on-screen chemistry.