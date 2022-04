Imlie will NOT end after Manasvi Vashist's exit

Recently, Manasvi Vashisht aka Aditya quit Gul Khan's Imlie. He had replaced Gashmeer Mahajani. He revealed that he had been informed about Aditya being turned into a negative character. Manasvi didn't want to play a negative character and hence, he reasoned with the team. They accepted his reasoning and ended his character's journey on a positive note. Manasvi an Aditya's fans were super happy on hearing this. However, after his exit, there were reports that Imlie was coming to an end. However, a source informed us that it was all rubbish. The source also revealed the furture story of Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan. Imlie will get pregnant and Aryan will refuse to accept the baby. He will be having issues with having kids, it seems. Furthermore, Imlie will leave Aryan and go to Pagdandiya and be a single mother.