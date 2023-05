Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at the age of 32

Three tragic and young demises took place in the TV industry leaving everyone in a huge shock. Big updates on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah controversy and more have made headlines this past week. We are here with a wrap on the TOP TV Newsmakers throughout the week. Firstly, we have the sad demise of Aditya Singh Rajput. He worked in a lot of teen shows on Disney and also reality TV shows. He passed away on Monday. He was partying just the night before and was found dead in his bathroom. The cause of his demise was speculated to be a drug overdose but the family and friends slammed the reports. Aditya Singh Rajput's mom also slammed the reports calling them cruel.