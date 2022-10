Bigg Boss 16 grabbed headlines for various reasons

In Bigg Boss 16 updates, we have a love story, breakup-patch-up and more drama in the house. Sreejita De was evicted last week in a shocking turn of events. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were slammed by Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father for setting a narrative of Sumbul being in love with Shalin which created a rift between the trio. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare were contenders for captaincy. Everyone was against Priyanka and hence supported Shiv apart from Archana and Ankit. Shiv became the captain of the house. Moreover, Tina and Shalin had a fight over the reshuffling of rooms. They were not on talking terms. Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot had an ugly spat because of Sumbul. On the other hand, Fahmaan Khan is said to have shot for a promo of Bigg Boss 16. It is said that he will either give a recorded message to Sumbul or enter the house. Fahmaan has a new show coming up for which he may join Salman Khan on stage to promote. Fahmaan also gave a shout-out to Sumbul calling her a true fighter. It is said that Sreejita will be the first wildcard entrant on the show.