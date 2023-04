Smriti Irani's shocking revelations

In an interview with Neelesh Misra on The Slow Interview, Smriti Irani revealed that she miscarried while on the sets of Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She had been shooting and went straight to the hospital where a nurse asked her for an autograph. She signed while bleeding. Smriti got a call to return to set the next day as some actor, it seems told Ekta Kapoor that the miscarriage news was false. Smriti told Ekta that Foetus was not saved or else she would have shown the foetus too. At the same time, Smriti who had taken a house load was also shooting for Ravi Chopra's Ramayan. Ravi Chopra told Smriti to rest and not report to shoot.