Abhishek Malhan reveals if he will participate in Bigg Boss 17

Let's have a look at the newsmakers from the TV world. First up, we have Abhishek Malhan. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up has been enjoying his life after the show. Sadly, Abhishek did not win the season, despite being the top contender of the Salman Khan-hosted TV show. And hence, a lot of his fans want him to participate in Bigg Boss 17. He recently answered the same in his new vlog. Abhishek says he wants his fans to see him but not in Bigg Boss 17. He expresses his desire to do music, host a few shows, make songs, etc. However, he adds that he might go in season 18 or 19.