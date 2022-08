Image credit: Twitter/ Instagram

TV News Today: Did Urfi Javed take a dig at Paras Kalnawat again?

Ever since Urf Javed attended the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 grand launch party, she and Paras Kalnawat has been the talk of the town. It was said that Paras and Urf had a nasty fight at the party. The two dated years ago but dated on a sour note. Urfi and Paras have been giving out statements against each other in the media. And now, Urfi seems t have taken a dig at Paras again. She conducted an AMA session on Instagram in which she was asked the secret to her glowing skin apart from drinking water. Urfi asked the message sender to stay away from toxic relationships and toxic ex-boyfriends as they just ruin your life and nothing else. Also Read - Imlie fans have the last laugh as Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer's absence drastically brings down TRPs of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar [Read Tweets]