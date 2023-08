Gashmeer Mahajani opens up on trolling after his father's demise

A lot was said when Gashmeer Mahajani's actor father, Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in Pune after two days of his actual demise. Fingers were pointed at Gashmeer and his family over negligence and trolling followed. Gashmeer has now opened up on the same in an interview. He shares that his father had limited his contact with everyone in the last three years. And that's not it, the late Ravindra Mahajani lived separately for about 20 years. Gashmeer says the trolling did affect him but he had to care for his mother instead of being bothered by the trolls. The actor also tells ETimes, Certain dark secrets of a family are not to be put on public. He chooses to focus on his father being one of the most handsome men with infectious smiles rather than all the negativity. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he and Abhishek Bachchan do not share a typical father-son bond