Hina Khan reacts to being trolled on Mecca visit

Hina Khan has faced a lot of nasty comments about her trip to Mecca and Madina. The actress in a post said that she misjudged the time taken to do three Umrahs. The lady said she visited Madina first and not the other way round. But she said that she managed to visit Mecca for her final Umrah as God willed it to happen. The actress said she is no saint but believes in purity of intentions. The actress' post should silence all.