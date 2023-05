Shalin Bhanot on working with Sumbul Touqeer

He said that he would work with Sumbul Touqeer if given the chance. He said that a dance show would be perfect as both have a passion for dancing. He said he has no issues doing a show with her despite what happened on Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Dino James declares himself as winner of Rohit Shetty's show; Shiv Thakare fans say, 'No chance'