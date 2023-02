Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali caught up in dating rumors

Shamita Shetty was seen outside a building with Aamir Ali and rumors of them being a couple surfaced. Both of them denied the news. She said it was sad that people drew conclusions so fast about people. Aamir Ali said he was just being a good host and dropping her to the car.