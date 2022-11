TOP TV News Weekly Recap: Dipika Kakar's attitude shocks netizens

A video of Dipika Kakar is doing the rounds where we can see her tripping as she exits an event. A man tries to hold her to stop her from falling. Dipika Kakar is shown talking very rudely to the man. Netizens are shocked seeing the actress' attitude. They feel she shows a different personality in her Vlogs.